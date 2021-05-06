Russia Approves 1-Dose Sputnik Light; MP Announces Janata Curfew

India on Thursday, 6 May, reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410. The death toll increased by 3,980 to 2,30,168.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 35,66,398 active cases across the country, while 1,72,80,844 patients have been discharged so far, with 3,29,113 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
To curb the spread of infection, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister has announced a strict ‘Janata Curfew’ till 15 May.
Meanwhile, the developers of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have introduced a single dose Sputnik Light. As per the pharmaceutical firm, the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80% efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines.
In the wake of a "new virulent strain of COVID-19" getting identified in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Delhi government has decided to place anyone arriving from these states on institutional quarantine for 14 days. Those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 72-hours prior to undertaking the journey to Delhi will be allowed be on home quarantine for seven days.
24 COVID-19 patients were asked to be ready to shift from Ashraya Hospital to other hospitals in Chickamagalur due to oxygen shortage. This comes after 2 patients were already shifted to other hospitals, MD of Ashraya hospital Vijay Kumar said, ANI reported.
Andhra Pradesh government has urged the central government to increase the supply of medical oxygen, as the demand is expected to touch 1,000 tonnes by 15 May, officials said, PTI reported.
Assam registers 4,936 new COVID-19 cases, with 46 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 2,77,687.
As per official data, Maharashtra recorded 62,194 new COVID-19 cases and 853 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state to 49,42,736.
As per official data, Chhattisgarh recorded 13,846 new COVID-19 cases and 212 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state to 8,16,489.
As per official data, Gujarat recorded 12,545 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state to 6,45,972.
12,421 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported citing the Health Department.
Health Minister Rajesh Tope, as per PTI has said: “Centre has reduced supply of liquid medical oxygen to Maharashta from Karnataka by 50 metric tonnes; it will have severe impact on treatment of COVID patients.”
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said that District Magistrate and medical colleges superintendent can now appoint doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for 3 months during the COVID surge, as the state needs more manpower to increase beds in hospitals.
The India Army has said that an exclusive COVID Management Cell under a Director General rank officer has been established in order to coordinate multiple facets of staffing and logistics support.
The Cell will report directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff, ANI reported.
The army added that the COVID cell will bring greater efficiency in coordinating real-time responses to address the rise of infection across the country, including Delhi where assistance will be provided to civil administration in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of medical equipment.”
As per official data, Tamil Nadu recorded 24,898 new COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state to 12,97,500.
The Government of Karnataka has issued a package rate for COVID-19 patients per day, as referred by the Public Health Authorities.
The developers of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have introduced a single dose Sputnik Light.
As per the pharmaceutical firm, it’s a revolutionary one-shot COVID-19 vaccine with 80% efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines. The one-dose vaccine will double vaccination rates and help to handle pandemic peaks.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced strict ‘Janata Curfew’ till 15 May. The CM has said that this is imperative to break the chain of transmission of corona in the state.
“We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18 % positivity we can't remain open,” ANI quoted the CM saying.
The CM also urged public representatives to demotivate people from holding weddings in the month of May “Weddings are super spreader events,” the CM said, ANI quoted.
As per official data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 26,780 new COVID-19 cases and 353 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload in the state to 14,25,916.
As per official data, Kerala recorded 42,464 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,90,906.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Genetic Life Sciences (pharmacy) in Wardha to oversee the production of Remdesivir injections on Thursday, 6 May, ANI reported.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the 200-bed Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where a new Oxygen Plant has been installed.
CM Kejriwal told news agency ANI, “This is a 330 litres Oxygen Plant. This has the capacity to fill 50-60 cylinders daily. If supplied through a pipeline, it can cater to 33 patients for 24 hours. This will help the hospital.”
The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued guidelines for expeditious and efficient inoculation of the civil aviation community.
Airport operators have advised for an establishment of a dedicated vaccination facility to facilitate the speedy vaccination of civil aviation personnel.
As per a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi undertook a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday, where he was given a detailed picture of COVID outbreak in various states, and informed of the 12 states with over 1 lakh active infections.
Further, he was notified on districts carrying a high disease burden, was told that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states.
The PM reviewed state-wise trends on vaccine wastage, and briefed that around 31% of people over the age of 45 have been given at least one dose.
PM Modi spoke on the need to sensitise states, so that vaccination rates don’t come down, and said that citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns. He added, healthcare workers involved in inoculating citizens must not be diverted for other duties.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) on Thursday announced its decision to suspend all Indian travellers from entering the country with immediate effect in an effort to curb the spread of the Indian COVID-19 variant.
In a statement, CAASL Additional Director General P. A. Jayakantha said the restrictions were applied until further notice following the guidelines received by the Health Ministry until the next evaluation, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.
He said the CAASL have directed all airlines to preventing disembarking Indian passengers.
Amid the growing demand for oxygen due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Thursday said that all persons requiring oxygen for home isolation can apply on http://delhi.gov.in with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card details and a COVID-19 positive report.
Based on stock and availability, the District Magistrate (DM) will issue a pass to the patient stating the date, time and address of the oxygen dealer.
The Kerala government has announced a lockdown from 8 May to 16 May.
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to review the COVID-19 situation and consider imposing additional measures such as implementing weekend lockdown and extending the present curfew hours to flatten the virus curve.
A Bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing a batch of PILs (Public Interest Litigations) on COVID-19 issues, directed the government that the review should be done before 8 May. Currently, night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am the next day is in force until 8 May (till 5 am).
Having witnessed the brunt of the second wave of COVID-19 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the third wave is imminent and urged the people to be careful. The chief minister said that the state government has started ‘Mission Oxygen’ to avoid any scarcity.
Thackeray also said people should not be complacent just because there is a downward trend in coronavirus cases in the state.
Published: 06 May 2021,09:37 AM IST