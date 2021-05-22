India Reports 2.57 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Death Toll at 2.95 Lakh

India on Saturday, 22 May, reported 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,630 discharges, and 4,194 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,62,89,290, while the death toll is at 2,95,525.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extended the statewide lockdown by two weeks and it will be in place till 7 June. "Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from 24 May to 7 June," PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that as many as 420 doctors including 100 based in Delhi have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the second wave of the infection.
On Saturday, 22 May, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Leh notified the extension of ongoing coronavirus curfew from 24 May till 7 June.
On Friday, 21 May, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India will be in a position to vaccinate at least all of its adults by the end of 2021, PTI reported.
"Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured,” he said at a review meeting held to take a stock of the pandemic situation in nine states and union territories.
Published: 22 May 2021,08:45 AM IST