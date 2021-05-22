India Reports 2.57 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases, Death Toll at 2.95 Lakh

India on Saturday, 22 May, reported 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases, 3,57,630 discharges, and 4,194 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,62,89,290, while the death toll is at 2,95,525.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa extended the statewide lockdown by two weeks and it will be in place till 7 June. "Heeding to the suggestions of experts, we have decided to extend the stringent restriction from 24 May to 7 June," PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.