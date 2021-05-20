India Reports Spike of 2.76 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases & 3,874 Deaths

India on Thursday, 20 May, reported 2,76,070 new coronavirus cases, 3,69,077 discharges, and 3,874 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in the country now stands at 2,57,72,400, while the death toll is at 2,87,122.

Former National Security Guard (NSG) chief JK Dutt, who led the commandos during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia has also passed away due to COVID-19.