60,753 New COVID Cases in India; Telangana Lockdown Ends Tomorrow

India on Saturday, 19 June, reported 60,753 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,98,23,546. The death toll increased by 1,647 to 3,85,137.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Cabinet on Saturday decided to lift the lockdown in the state from Sunday, ending all restrictions.
Studies show that following vaccination, chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 percent after contracting COVID-19, NITI Aayog member VK Paul said at the Union Health Ministry briefing on Friday. "The possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8 percent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 percent in vaccinated persons," he was quoted as saying.
The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday decided to lift the lockdown in the state from Sunday, ending all restrictions.
As per reports submitted by Health Department officials, the state government has claimed that COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the state have reduced significantly, and that the COVID-19 situation in the state is now completely under control. This also means that the night curfew, which has been in place since April 20, will be lifted.
India on Saturday, 19 June, reported 60,753 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,98,23,546. The death toll increased by 1,647 to 3,85,137.
Meanwhile, India’s active caseload stands at 7,60,019. A total of 2,86,78,390 people have been discharged so far.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 19 Jun 2021,09:45 AM IST