25,404 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; 339 Deaths Take Toll to 4.43 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 14 September, reported 25,404 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,32,89,579. The death toll increased by 339 to reach 4,43,213.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,62,207 active cases across the country, while 3,24,84,159 patients have been discharged so far, with 37,127 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which has been long seeing a surge of cases, has recorded 15,058 cases and 99 deaths in the same period.

Meanwhile, more than 75,22,38,324 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since India's inoculation drive began in January. On Monday, 78,66,950 doses were given.

