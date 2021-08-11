India Reports 38,353 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Active Cases at 3.86 Lakh

India has been reporting less than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 45 days.
India on Wednesday, 11 August, reported 38,353 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,20,36,511.

India on Wednesday, 11 August, reported 38,353 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,20,36,511. India has been reporting less than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 45 days.

The death toll rose by 497 to reach 4,29,179.

Active COVID-19 cases in country have declined to 3,86,351, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, and constitute 1.21 percent of total cases in India.

A total of 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.

The recovery rate in the country therefore stands at 97.45 percent, the highest ever achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Kerala, which has been seeing a spike in cases, on Tuesday reported 21,119 fresh cases and 152 fatalities.

On Tuesday, the government said that the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in 86 samples in India, including 34 in Maharashtra, as of 9 August.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 51.90 crore, with over 41 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

