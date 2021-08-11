India Reports 38,353 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Active Cases at 3.86 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 11 August, reported 38,353 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,20,36,511. India has been reporting less than 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 45 days.

The death toll rose by 497 to reach 4,29,179.

Active COVID-19 cases in country have declined to 3,86,351, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, and constitute 1.21 percent of total cases in India.

A total of 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry added.