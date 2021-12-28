COVID-19: Cipla Gets DGCI’s Nod for Emergency Use of Oral Antiviral Drug

Cipla Limited announced on Tuesday, 28 December, that it has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.



Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.