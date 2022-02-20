Covaxin to Be Evaluated as COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in the US: Bharat Biotech

India's COVID-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- will be evaluated as a vaccine candidate in the United States, Bharat Biotech said on Saturday, 19 February.
Covaxin is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, which has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV).
Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the US and Canada.
It was given emergency use approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the 12-18 age group on 24 December 2021.
