India Records Over 30k Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Death Toll Over 5.09 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 16 February, reported 30,615 fresh COVID-19 cases, up by 11 percent in the past 24 hours.
A total of 82,988 recoveries, and 514 deaths were also recorded on Wednesday.
India's active COVID-19 cases have declined to 3,70,240, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.45 percent. A total of 173.86 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far.
The country's death toll stands at 5,09,525.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 415.1 million, while over 5.83 million deaths have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The COVID-19 cases in Lucknow have increased after recording a decline for four days.
At least 279 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 15 February. The case count was nearly 27 percent more than Monday's 203.
With this, the tally of the third wave that started on 22 December, has reached 56,658. In all, a total of 54,270 patients have recovered while 36 succumbed to the infection.
The number of active cases as on Tuesday evening was 2,352.
Mizoram reported 1,616 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,469, as per the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday, 16 February.
The state also reported 11,469 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate stands at 23.56 percent as per the COVID bulletin.
