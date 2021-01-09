With Over 18,000 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Stands at 1.04 Cr

With 18,222 new coronavirus cases and 228 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s overall tally stood at 1,04,31,639, while the death toll touched 1,50,798, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, 9 January.

Till now, 1,00,56,651 COVID-19 patients have recovered and currently there are 2,24,190 active cases.