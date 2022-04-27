COVID-19: India's Daily Tally Rises to 2,927; Active Cases at 16,279

India on Wednesday, 26 April, reported an increase in its daily caseload, with 2,927 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It also recorded 2,252 recoveries.

Active cases currently stand at 16,279, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 0.58 percent. The country also reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 5,23,654.

On Tuesday, India had reported 2,483 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 15,636.

Meanwhile, 188.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.