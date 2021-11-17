India Reports 10,197 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Caseload Lowest in 527 Days

India on Wednesday, 17 November, reported 10,197 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,44,66,598. The country also saw 301 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,64,153.

Currently, India has 1,28,555 active cases, which is the lowest in the past 527 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 12,134 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,38,73,890. As of now, India has a recovery rate of 98.28 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India has so far administered 113.68 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.