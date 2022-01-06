Maharashtra, Karnataka Report Over 100 New Omicron Cases; India's Tally At 2,630

Coronavirus variants. Image used for representational purposes.
At least 10 states in India reported new Omicron cases on Wednesday, taking the country's total Omicron case tally to 2,630, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Thursday, 6 January.
According to the data put out by the ministry, Assam and Puducherry reported their first two Omicron cases in the past 24 hours.
Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh added 62, 49, 50, 10, 23, 4 additional Omicron cases, respectively, on this day. Delhi meanwhile reported one new case of the COVID-19 variant.
So far, Omicron cases have been reported from 26 states and union territories.
Here is the Omicron case tally at these places.
Maharashtra (797), Delhi (465), Kerala (234), Rajasthan (236), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (94), Karnataka (226), Haryana (71), Odisha (60), West Bengal (20), Andhra Pradesh (28), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttar Pradesh (31), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Assam (2), Puducherry (2), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (2), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1), Manipur (1), Punjab (2)
As many as 995 patients have recovered from the coronavirus variant until now.
India, meanwhile, reported, 90,928 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country's total coronavirus case tally to 3,51,09,286.
