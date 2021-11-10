India Reports 11,466 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest in Past 264 Days

India on Wednesday, 10 November reported 11,466 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,88,579.

A total of 460 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative death toll to 4,61,849.

Currently, India has 1,39,683 active cases, which is the lowest in past 264 days.

According to the data put out by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 11,961 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,37,87,047.

The country's recovery rate is at 98.25 percent.

India has so far administered 109.63 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.