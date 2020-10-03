India’s COVID Tally at 64.73 L; 7.78 Cr Samples Tested Till Date

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Saturday, 3 October. With 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reached 64,73,545, including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths.