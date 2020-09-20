India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 54 Lakh Mark, Says Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark on Sunday with a spike of 92,605 new cases & 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, according to the Johns Hopkins University. the global death toll has increased to more than 9,55,000 with 30,674,077 overall cases.
According to the data released by Health Ministry, India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases & 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The total case tally stands at 54,00,620, this includes 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 recoveries and 86,752 deaths.
In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur districts in Rajasthan, reported ANI.
Ban on social or religious functions will also continue till 31 October.
The Health Ministry has stated that 12 lakh tests were conducted in the last time 24 hours in India, which is an all-time high record. With this, the total number of tests conducted in India has crossed 6 crores.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 20 Sep 2020,09:14 AM IST