81,484 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63.94 Lakh  

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, doon after one of their closest White House aide tested positive for the virus.
On Friday, 2 October, India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported.
According to the ministry's data, there are currently 9,42,217 active cases across the country, while 53,52,078 patients have been discharged, and the death toll has increased to 99,773.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will begin their quarantine process after Trump’s adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19. Their test results are awaited.
The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of more than five people to control the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes a quick recovery and good health to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kerala government has banned gatherings of more than five people in the state, directing District Magistrates to assess the ground situation and use relevant provisions under Section 144 to control the spread of COVID-19. The order will come into effect from 3 October and remain in effect till 31 October.
Published: 02 Oct 2020,09:46 AM IST