81,484 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63.94 Lakh  

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, 2 October, doon after one of their closest White House aide tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, 2 October, India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry's data, there are currently 9,42,217 active cases across the country, while 53,52,078 patients have been discharged, and the death toll has increased to 99,773.

