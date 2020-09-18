COVID-19: India Records Spike of Over 96K Cases, Death Toll at 84K

India on Friday, 18 September, reported 96,424 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 52,14,678. The death toll increased by 1,174 to 84,372.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,17,754 active cases across the country, while 41,12,551 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.