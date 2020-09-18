COVID-19: India Records Spike of Over 96K Cases, Death Toll at 84K

India on Friday, 18 September, reported 96,424 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 52,14,678. The death toll increased by 1,174 to 84,372.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,17,754 active cases across the country, while 41,12,551 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.
Th Union Health Ministry has decided to depute a high-level central team to Jammu as the district has reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The team will support the state's efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management, the ministry said.
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the ninth member of the state cabinet to contract the infection, PTI reports.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rises to 1,10,283 with 810 new cases reported today till 10.30 am. The number of active cases is 18,282 and the death toll is at 1,301, the State Health Department said.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24,619 new COVID-19 cases and 398 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 11,45,840 and the death toll to 31,351.
Published: 18 Sep 2020,07:35 AM IST