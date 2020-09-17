BJP’s RS MP from Karnataka Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, 17 September, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.

India on Thursday reported 97,894 new coronavirus cases, in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 51,18,254. The death toll increased by 1,132 to 83,198. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,09,976 active cases across the country, while 40,25,079 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.