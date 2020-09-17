BJP’s RS MP from Karnataka Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away late on Thursday, 17 September, the Manipal Hospital director said in a statement. He was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said.
India on Thursday reported 97,894 new coronavirus cases, in what is the biggest one-day spike, taking the tally in the country to 51,18,254. The death toll increased by 1,132 to 83,198. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 10,09,976 active cases across the country, while 40,25,079 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
Twenty-nine cases were reported in Mizoram till 7 am today, taking the total tally to 1,506 so far. The total number of active cases in the state is 567, while 939 people have been discharged. No death has been reported in the state till date, reported ANI.
India on Thursday, 17 September, recorded a spike of 97,894 positive COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 51,18,254. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, 40,25,079 patients have been discharged, while the death toll has risen to 83,198.
Union MoS and BJP MP Prahlad Singh Patel has tested positive for coronavirus.
4,241 new COVID-19 cases, 4,121 recoveries and 13 deaths have been reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has risen to 1,67,161 including 1,29,859 recoveries, 36,580 active cases and 669 deaths, the state Health Department said on Thursday.
The total number of COVID19 cases in Rajasthan has risen to 1,08,494 with 814 fresh cases reported today till 10.30am. The numbers of active and recovered patients are 17,838 and 89,370; death toll 1286, the state Health Department said on Thursday.
Speaking on the rise in active cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar said that it was owing to having increased COVID-19 testing by four times.
“We have increased COVID-19 testing four times due to which numbers are likely to rise in Delhi, for 10-15 days. This will help in isolating the positive cases and have a positive impact on national capital,” Jain said. on rise in active cases in the UT
The Centre on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that nine of the 11 coronavirus-infected members of the Great Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have recovered, PTI reported.
“The 11 infected members of the Great Andamanese tribe are among those who were either themselves engaged or had families working in government establishments,” Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said at the fourth day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. “Except two, all of them have fully recovered and moved back to their settlement in Strait Island.”
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti, passed away on Thursday, 17 September, after contracting COVID-19, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Twitter.
Naidu tweeted saying he was "deeply saddened" to learn about the demise of the leader, adding that he was known for his "simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden."
However, the hospital where he is admitted is yet to confirm the news.
BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ashok Gasti, is critically ill with multi-organ failure and is on life support system in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Manipal Hospital said in a statement on Thursday, 17 September. The MP had been admitted to the hospital with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
Earlier, several political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, had tweeted about his passing away, but have since deleted their tweets.
As many as 11,616 Indians abroad have been infected with coronavirus, as per details available with the country's missions, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, reported PTI.
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 8,702 new COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 6,01,462 and the death toll to 5,177.
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 24,619 new COVID-19 cases and 398 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 11,45,840 and the death toll to 31,351.
Published: 17 Sep 2020,08:15 AM IST