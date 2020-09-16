Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID-19 +Ve; Biggest 1-Day Spike in Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, 16 September, that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases, in what is its biggest one-day spike, taking the tally to 2,30,269. Maharashtra, the state with biggest caseload, reported 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 11,21,221 and the death toll to 30,883.

Earlier on Wednesday, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the five million-mark with the addition of 90,123 new cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country had recorded a total of 50,20,360 infections, with the death toll standing at 82,066.