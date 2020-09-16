Nitin Gadkari Tests COVID-19 +Ve; Biggest 1-Day Spike in Delhi

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, 16 September, that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he wrote on Twitter.
Maharashtra, the state with biggest caseload, reported 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 11,21,221 and the death toll to 30,883.
Earlier on Wednesday, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the five million-mark with the addition of 90,123 new cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country had recorded a total of 50,20,360 infections, with the death toll standing at 82,066.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani has given permission to Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trials.
With 90,123 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 16 September, India has now crossed the five million-mark, taking the tally to 5,20,360. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 1,290 to 82,066.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweets that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, being asymptomatic.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Russia will supply Dr Reddy’s Laboratories of India with 100 million doses of the ‘Sputnik-V’ vaccine against COVID-19 once it receives regulatory approval in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 8,835 new COVID-19 cases and 64 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 5,92,760 and the death toll to 5,105.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 4,473 new COVID-19 cases, in what is its biggest one-day spike, taking the tally to 2,30,269. The death toll increased by 33 to 4,839.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 23,365 new COVID-19 cases and 474 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 11,21,221 and the death toll to 30,883.
Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, reported PTI.
Published: 16 Sep 2020,08:15 AM IST