86,821 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63 L; 98k Deaths

India on Thursday, 1 October, reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll increased by 1,181 to 98,678.
According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,40,705 active cases across the country, while 52,73,201 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.
A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined