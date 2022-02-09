COVID-19: As Third Wave Recedes, India Reports 71k New Cases & 1,217 Deaths

As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Wednesday, 9 January, reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases and 1,217 deaths.

As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Wednesday, 9 February, reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases and 1,217 deaths.

The active cases in the country stand at 8,92,828, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.54 percent.

  • Delhi saw 1,114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while Mumbai recorded 447 cases

  • Over 5 crore children aged 15-18 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday

India had reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,188 deaths on Tuesday.

