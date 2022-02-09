COVID-19: As Third Wave Recedes, India Reports 71k New Cases & 1,217 Deaths

As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Wednesday, 9 January, reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases and 1,217 deaths.
As the third coronavirus wave in India shows a downward trend, India on Wednesday, 9 February, reported 71,365 new COVID-19 cases and 1,217 deaths.
The active cases in the country stand at 8,92,828, while the daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.54 percent.
Delhi saw 1,114 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, while Mumbai recorded 447 cases
Over 5 crore children aged 15-18 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday
India had reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, and 1,188 deaths on Tuesday.
