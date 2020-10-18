With Over 61,000 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Nears 75 Lakh Mark

With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally reached 74,94,551, the Union Health Ministry data said on Sunday, 18 October.
The spike is lower than Saturday’s figure of 62,211 and 837 deaths in 24 hours.
As per the data available on the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare’s website, the total number of active cases stands at 7,83,311 with Maharashtra having over 1.8 lakh active cases, Karnataka with over 1.1 lakh cases, Kerala with over 96,000 cases.
On Sunday, the Health Ministry said that over 65 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far while 1,14,031 people have lost their lives to the virus.
According to ICMR, a total of 9,42,24,190 samples were tested for COVID-19 till 17 October.
