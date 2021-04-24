In Record Daily High, India Reports 3.46 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India on Saturday, 24 April, reported 3,46,786 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.

As many as 2,624 COVID fatalities and 2,19,838 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,66,10,481 with 25,52,940 active patients and 1,89,544 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,38,67,997.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday, 23 April, decided to impose night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, Saturday onwards amid the nation-wide surge in COVID-19 cases.