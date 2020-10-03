India’s COVID-19 Deaths Cross 1 Lakh Mark; Total Tally at 64.73 L

The tally includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in India crossed the 1 Lakh mark on Saturday, 3 October, with the total tally of cases rising to 64,73,545. With 79,476 new cases in the last 24 hours, the tally includes 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,00,842 deaths.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases topped 34.4 million on Saturday, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,331,241 and 208,693, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,847,092), Russia (1,188,928), Colombia (841,531), Peru (818,297), Spain (789,932), Argentina (779,689), Mexico (753,090), South Africa (677,833), France (629,431), the UK (469,764), Chile (466,590), Iran (464,596), Iraq (372,259) Bangladesh (366,383), and Saudi Arabia (335,578), the CSSE figures showed.

(With inputs from IANS.)