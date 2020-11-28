India’s COVID Tally Rises to 93.51 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.36 Lakh

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in Lucknow, Friday, 27 November, 2020. Image used for representation.

With 41,322 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases on Saturday, 28 November rose to 93,51,110. While the active cases rose to 4,54,940 and the number of discharged/recovered cases are at 87,59,969, the death toll in the country now stands at 1,36,200. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 61.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 61,585,651 and 1,441,875, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place globally in terms of cases. The other countries with more than a million confirmed cases are Brazil (6,238,350), France (2,248,209), Russia (2,196,691), Spain (1,628,208), the UK (1,593,248), Italy (1,538,217), Argentina (1,407,277), Colombia (1,290,510), Mexico (1,078,594) and Germany (1,027,327), the CSSE figures showed. Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 171,974.

