India’s COVID-19 Case Tally Crosses 95 Lakh, Death Toll at 1.39 L

India on Friday, 4 December, reported 36,594 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 95,71,559. The death toll increased by 540 to 1,39,188.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,16,082 active cases across the country, while 90,16,289 patients have been discharged.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday that the total number of samples tested up to 3 December is 14,47,27,749 including 11,70,102 samples tested on Thursday.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.16 lakh now.
Published: 04 Dec 2020,09:28 AM IST