With 44,376 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 92,22,217

India on Wednesday, 25 November, reported 44,376 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 92,22,217. The death toll increased by 481 to 1,34,699. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,44,746 active cases across the country, while 86,42,771 patients have been discharged.