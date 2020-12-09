Over 32k Fresh COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally Past 97 Lakh

India on Wednesday, 9 December, reported 32,080 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 97,35,850. The death toll increased by 402 to 1,41,360.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,78,909 active cases across the country, while 92,15,581 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 36,635 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total of 14,98,36,767 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8 December, of which 10,22,712 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 3.78 lakh now.