With Spike of 27k New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Nears 99 Lakh

India on Monday, 14 December, reported 27,071 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 98,84,100. The death toll increased by 336 to 1,43,355.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,52,586 active cases across the country, while 93,88,159 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 30,695 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 15,45,66,990 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 13 December, of which, 8,55,157 samples were tested on Sunday.