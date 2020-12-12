With Over 30k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Crosses 98 Lakh

India on Saturday, 12 December, reported 30,005 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 98,26,775. The death toll increased by 442 to 1,42,628.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,59,819 active cases across the country, while 93,24,328 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,494 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.