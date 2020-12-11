With Over 29k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Nearly at 98 Lakh

India on Friday, 11 December, reported 29,398 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 97,96,770. The death toll increased by 414 to 1,42,186.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,63,749 active cases across the country, while 92,90,834 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 37,528 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.