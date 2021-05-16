Cong MP Rajeev Satav Passes Away, ‘Anguished’ Says PM

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, 16 May, days after recovering from COVID.
46-year-old Satav had tested COVID positive last month and had been admitted in Jehangir hospital for the last 23 days. Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that though Satav had recovered from COVID, he continued to have pneumonia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and several other leaders tweeted their condolences to Satav’s family.
Satav was elected to Lok Sabha from Hingoli in Maharashtra in 2014 and later elected to Rajya Sabha. He was son of former state minister Rajani Satav. He was also Congress General Secretary and incharge of party affairs in Gujarat.
"After prolonged illness, Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on 16 May," Medical Director, Jehangir Hospital, Pune said in a statement, Hindustan Times reported.
Though Satav recovered from COVID, his lungs were severely affected. Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection called Cytomegalovirus and was in a critical condition.
Expressing his condolences, Gandhi tweeted, “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.”
