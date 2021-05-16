Cong MP Rajeev Satav Passes Away, ‘Anguished’ Says PM

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, 16 May, days after recovering from COVID.

46-year-old Satav had tested COVID positive last month and had been admitted in Jehangir hospital for the last 23 days. Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said that though Satav had recovered from COVID, he continued to have pneumonia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and several other leaders tweeted their condolences to Satav’s family.