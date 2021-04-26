Chinese Cargo Flights Bringing Medical Supplies to India Suspended

China's state-run Sichuan Airlines has suspended all its cargo flights to India for the next 15 days, disrupting efforts by private traders to procure the crucial oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China.

The flights have been suspended despite Beijing offering "support and assistance" to India to deal with the second wave of COVID-19.

The Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co Ltd (part of the Sichuan Airlines) said on Monday, 26 April, that the airline has suspended its cargo flight route from Xian to Delhi, amid efforts by private traders from both sides to procure oxygen concentrators from China.