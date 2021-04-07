COVID Impact: Complete Lockdown in Raipur From 9-19 April

Public transport, including taxis and autos will be open, but only commute to hospitals, railways, airports, etc. Milk and newspaper delivery will be permitted between 6 am to 8 am in the mornings and between 5 pm and 6:30 pm in the evenings. Home-delivery of LPG cylinders will also be allowed during the lockdown.

Government offices, including those of central government, state government, semi-government, as well as private offices and banks will remain closed.

Religious, cultural and tourism hubs will be shut and there will be a complete ban on public meetings, religious and social gatherings and political programmes.

Industrial and construction units can operate, provided they accommodate workers and provide necessary facilities.