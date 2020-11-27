Chandigarh Increases Fine for Not Wearing Masks to Rs 1000

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday, 26 November, increased the fine for not wearing masks in public from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. This decision was made due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, when administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to implement stricter punishment guidelines.
However, the administration of the UT decided on the same day that there will be no night curfew imposed.
According to a report by IANS, the administration also decided that there will be no in-person teaching in the Sector 32 medical college until 1 December, and upon following strict protocol in both classes and hostels, coaching institutions will open on 1 December as well.
Though the UT administration has decided against imposing a night curfew, restrictions related to the closing time of bars, restaurants, and clubs amongst others, may be reviewed in the next meeting about the surge of cases.
The Times of India reports that stricter guidelines are being enforced in the Sector 26 mandi, ISBT, railway station, parks, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, and other crowded areas.
Recently, the Delhi government imposed a fine of Rs. 2000 for COVID-19 protocol violations including wearing a mask in public. Reports show that the police has collected over Rs. 1.5 crore in 4 days from the mask violators.
The data shared by the Delhi Police further highlights that a total 7,655 challans have been issued from 20 November to 25 November, with 5388 challans issued for not wearing a mask.
