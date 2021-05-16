Centre Issues SOPs To Contain COVID in Rural Areas Amid Surge

Calling COVID-19 a “predominantly urban phenomenon”, the government of India on Sunday, 16 May, released a slew of SOPs acknowledging that “a gradual ingress is now being seen” in rural and tribal areas.

To contain the rising cases of COVID in semi-urban and rural areas of the country, several areas of focus, including surveillance, virtual consultation with community health officers (CHOs), and training of Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs) and CHOs in rapid antigen testing are among the several areas of focus in the Centre's new SOPs.