Can’t Pay Rs 4 Lakh to Families of COVID Victims: Centre Tells SC

Families of those who have died from COVID-19 cannot be given a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each as rules of disaster management only apply to natural calamities like floods and earthquakes, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The government’s 183-page response was filed before the apex court on Saturday, 19 June, following a PIL seeking “minimum standards of relief” and ex-gratia payment to those who died of COVID-19.

In its response, the Centre added that if Rs 4 lakh is paid to the family member of every COVID-19 victim, then it would deplete all funds under the State Disaster Response Fund.