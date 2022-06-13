‘Will Be Isolating’: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Tests COVID Positive

This comes after he met United States President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas in California last week.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

(Photo: canadaproud.org)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.&nbsp;</p></div>

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau confirmed the same on Monday, 13 June, and said in a tweet:

"I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves."

This comes after he met United States President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas in California, which was held from 6-10 June.

Trudeau had earlier tested positive for the virus in January this year.

He had also isolated at his residence during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic after his wife Sophie tested positive for the disease.

Published: 13 Jun 2022,09:29 PM IST
