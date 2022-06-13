‘Will Be Isolating’: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Tests COVID Positive

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
(Photo: canadaproud.org)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trudeau confirmed the same on Monday, 13 June, and said in a tweet:
This comes after he met United States President Joe Biden at the Summit of the Americas in California, which was held from 6-10 June.
He had also isolated at his residence during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic after his wife Sophie tested positive for the disease.
