Apollo To Administer Sputnik V Vaccine at Rs 1,195 per Dose

The Apollo Group of Hospitals on Thursday, 27 May, announced that they will be administering the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V across the country in their hospitals. The Sputnik V will be available from the second week of June at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose.
A hospital official stated that they will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 as administration charges, reported ANI.
In the statement released by the Apollo Group of Hospitals, Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni said that the Apollo group has vaccinated more than one million doses in India.
Sputnik V is the third approved COVID-19 vaccine in India, after Covaxin and Covishield.
India has till now administered more than 20 crore vaccine doses since its inoculation drive began in January.
Vaccine shortages have continued to be reported in most states across the country, forcing them to halt the inoculation drives.
Several states have also taken the global tender route to try and procure enough doses to inoculate their citizens, but haven’t been successful till now.
(With Inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined