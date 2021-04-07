Blood Clots Very Rare Side Effects of AstraZeneca COVID Shot: EMA

The committee said that one plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is an immune response, adding that it has requested new studies to provide more information. It will take further action if necessary, the body added.

The EMA said that it was reminding healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine to remain aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of blood platelets occurring within two weeks of vaccination.

It also said that based on the evidence available so far, specific risk factors have not been confirmed.