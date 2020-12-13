BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive for COVID, in Home Quarantine

In a tweet, Nadda said he got tested after experiencing initial symptoms and is now in home quarantine and is following all measures, as suggested by his doctor.

Nadda also asked people who came in contact with him in the last few days to take precautions and isolate.

India on Sunday, 13 December, reported 30,254 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the cumulative number of cases to 98.57 lakh, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.