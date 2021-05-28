Covaxin Production: March Batches to Be Ready for Shipping in June

Thus, production batches of Covaxin that were initiated during March this year will be ready for supply only in June, the company clarified.

Based on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) guidelines, all vaccines supplied in India are mandated by law to be submitted for testing and release to the Central Drugs Laboratory.

“All batches of vaccines supplied to state and Central governments are based on the allocation framework received from the Centre. The timeline for vaccine supplies to reach the depots of the state and Central Governments from Bharat Biotech's facilities is around two days. The vaccines received at these depots have to be further distributed by the state governments to various districts within their respective states. This requires an additional number of days,” the company added.

Moreover, the COVID vaccines are distributed by respective governments equitably across all sections of the population. Vaccines once available at the vaccination centres are then administered to recipients over a period of time, based on demand.