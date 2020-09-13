Attendant Held for Raping Woman at COVID-19 Quarantine Centre

The incident took place in June but was brought to the police’s attention when the woman lodged a complaint.

A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane, Maharashtra has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman.

A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane, Maharashtra has been arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman.

The incident took place in June but was brought to the police’s attention when the 20-year-old woman lodged a complaint.

The woman told that the accused had raped her when she was taking care of a relative at a quarantine centre, located in Mira Road.

Police sources said the woman was staying at the facility along with her 10-month-old daughter, PTI reported.

The attendant reportedly made advances towards her when he used to visit the room at night in the pretext of giving hot water. He even threatened to kill her child, police sources told PTI.

He allegedly raped the woman thrice in the first week of June.