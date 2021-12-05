At Least 69 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka in Past 24 Hours

At least 68 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Karnataka's Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, reported news agency IANS.

Amid fears of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, the state government has been conducting random COVID-19 tests in nursing and medical colleges across the state. In the first cluster, 29 students of a private nursing school in Shivamogga tested positive. Speaking to IANS, Deputy Commissioner K Shivakumar confirmed that all the cases are asymptomatic.

In another cluster, 40 students tested positive in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential hostel in Seegodu village in Chikkamagaluru district. According to IANS, initially only three students and four staff tested positive. The report states that all the students are asymptomatic and the hostel has been sealed in a bid to curb the transmission of the virus.