CM Kejriwal Calls All-Party Meet to Deal With COVID Surge in Delhi

The Quint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday, 19 October, in order to discuss a strategy for COVID-19 management and containment in Delhi, as the city, since October, has been witnessing a spike in cases.



The meeting will be held at 11 am on Thursday at Delhi Secretariat, reported NDTV. Legislators from BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are likely to be in attendance.

The chief minister has called the all-party meeting, amid what is being reported as a third COVID-19 wave, which saw a record spike of 8,000 cases last week.

Further according to NDTV, the Delhi Chief Minister visited the GTB Hospital on Wednesday to assess the preparedness of Delhi’s healthcare facilities and said:

“Over the next few days, the Delhi government will increase 663 ICU beds in its state-run hospitals; from Friday, 238 extra beds would be added in the GTB hospital. The Central government has assured it would ready 750 ICU beds in the DRDO Hospital. With this, Delhi would have an additional 1,413 beds in intensive care units across the city reducing the existing shortage to some extent.”

What Else Did the CM Say?

Further, the Delhi CM took to Twitter to point out that despite the huge spike, our (Delhi’s) doctors have managed the situation very well. ANI also quoted the Delhi CM as saying that he believes in the next few days more than 600 ICU beds will be added in the Delhi hospitals. “Central government has assured to provide 750 beds more beds at the DRDO facility,” said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

“There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well.” Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sharp Surge in Delhi

Delhi has, since 28 October, witnessed a sudden, sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, reaching as high as 8,593 on 11 November. According to NDTV, the rise in infections this month was coupled with an increase in the number of patients exhibiting severe COVID-19 symptoms, and hospitals running out of ICU beds. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday approved the Delhi government’s proposal to allow only 50 guests to attend a wedding, instead of the earlier limit of 200. CM Arvind Kejriwal had, on Tuesday, said:

“All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19, but it can’t be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks and follow social distancing.”