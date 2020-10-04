Aim to Utilise 40-50 Cr COVID-19 Vaccine Doses by July: Health Min

He said the frontline workers & those with underlying conditions are in the priority list for vaccine administration

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, 4 October, that the Centre is working on plans to procure 400-500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which will be administered to up to 25 crore people by July 2021.

"Government plans to receive and utilise 400-500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Our target is to cover 20-25 crore people by July 2021. For that, we are building capacities in HR, training, supervision, etc, on a massive scale," he said at his weekly webinar 'Sunday Samvaad' for his social media followers.

The Minister said that a high-level committee under Niti Aayog Member, Health, VK Paul is drawing up the entire process. "Vaccine procurement is being done centrally and each consignment will be tracked real time until delivery to ensure it reaches those who need it most," he said.

Harsh Vardhan said that these committees are working on understanding the timelines of availability of various vaccines in the country, obtaining commitments from their manufacturers to make available maximum number of doses for India's inventory, on supply chain management and also on prioritisation of high-risk groups.