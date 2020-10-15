After Sputnik V, Russia’s Putin Approves Another COVID-19 Vaccine

The second Russian vaccine has been developed by the Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, 14 October, announced that the country has registered a second Covid-19 vaccine, according to media reports. Russia became the first country to give regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine in August when Sputnik V was officially registered ahead of large-scale clinical trial, drawing criticism from some quarters in the scientific community.

The second Russian vaccine to get regulatory approval has been developed by the Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology.

Vector’s vaccine, dubbed “EpiVacCorona”, relies on chemically synthesised peptide antigens of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, conjugated to a carrier protein and adsorbed on an aluminum-containing adjuvant, according to details posted at ClinicalTrials.gov, a database of privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world.