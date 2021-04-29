After SII, Bharat Biotech Cuts Vaccine Price for States by Rs 200

Last week, as SII and Bharat Biotech had announced prices of their vaccine doses for the state and private hospitals, there has been a lot of criticism over the differential pricing for states, centre, and private hospitals.

While Covishield was offered to states for Rs 400 a dose and Rs 600 per dose to private hospitals, the price for Covaxin was set at Rs 600 per dose to states and Rs 1200 to private hospitals. However, the Centre will be acquiring 50 percent of the supply of this vaccine at Rs 150.