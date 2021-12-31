With Over 1.25 Billion Jabs in India, SII Seeks Full Approval for Covishield

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. Image used for representational purposes.
Serum Institute of India (SII) chief Adar Poonawalla, on Friday, 31 December, announced that the firm had applied to the country's drug regulator and the Health Ministry for full authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.
Poonawalla said that with supplies of Covishield in India exceeding 1.25 billion doses, the government of India had enough data for full market authorisation.
SII had been granted emergency approval in India for Covishield earlier this year.
